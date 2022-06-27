 Skip to content

Mini Matches update for 27 June 2022

Patch notes for 1.4.11

Patch notes for 27 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's been an update (1.4.11) to Mini Matches!

These are the problems that were solved:

  • Don't include bonus score in points assignment. Points earned at the end of a match are now based on where you (or any local player in the game) placed.
  • Changed old reference to "extras" menu to the correct "newsletters" menu.
  • Alternative keys for keyboard players to avoid bug when shift is used with numpad numbers. (WSAD Player can now use Q (thrust), E (shoot) and R (ability). Arrow keys players can use M (thrust), K (ability) and L (shoot).)
  • Fixed bug where Mini Matches would only show a black screen on startup on MacOS 12 and higher

Changed files in this update

