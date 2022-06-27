Patch notes for 1.4.11

There's been an update (1.4.11) to Mini Matches!
These are the problems that were solved:
- Don't include bonus score in points assignment. Points earned at the end of a match are now based on where you (or any local player in the game) placed.
- Changed old reference to "extras" menu to the correct "newsletters" menu.
- Alternative keys for keyboard players to avoid bug when shift is used with numpad numbers. (WSAD Player can now use Q (thrust), E (shoot) and R (ability). Arrow keys players can use M (thrust), K (ability) and L (shoot).)
- Fixed bug where Mini Matches would only show a black screen on startup on MacOS 12 and higher
Changed files in this update