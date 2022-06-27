Update 0.3

The next major update for Movie Night is here and im excited to share it with you!
Lighting:
- Movie Night now has a completely new light mapper engine (in fact its the same engine they used in Call of Duty: Mobile) this will provide more physically correct baked lighting while supporting modern technologies such as RTX.
Interactive Enviroment:
- A new seating system has now been added
- Chairs will remember the players last known position
- Players can hot swap between chairs without needing to get up and walk to that chair
In game web browser:
- Players can now click a provider in the room panel and browse youtube in game using the steam web browser without needing to alt tab for a link
Video Player:
- The screen now supports Full HD resolution for all videos (4K is possible in the future but more testing is required)
- A screen in the lobby has been added replicating what is being shown in the cinema
Various Edits:
- NPC added to lobby desk
- Unused props removed from scene
- Started work on the new map: Suburban Home
Changed files in this update