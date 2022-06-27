 Skip to content

Movie Night update for 27 June 2022

Update 0.3

Build 9011572

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next major update for Movie Night is here and im excited to share it with you!

Lighting:

  • Movie Night now has a completely new light mapper engine (in fact its the same engine they used in Call of Duty: Mobile) this will provide more physically correct baked lighting while supporting modern technologies such as RTX.

Interactive Enviroment:

  • A new seating system has now been added
  • Chairs will remember the players last known position
  • Players can hot swap between chairs without needing to get up and walk to that chair

In game web browser:

  • Players can now click a provider in the room panel and browse youtube in game using the steam web browser without needing to alt tab for a link

Video Player:

  • The screen now supports Full HD resolution for all videos (4K is possible in the future but more testing is required)
  • A screen in the lobby has been added replicating what is being shown in the cinema

Various Edits:

  • NPC added to lobby desk
  • Unused props removed from scene
  • Started work on the new map: Suburban Home
