Neon White update for 27 June 2022

Neon White 1.0 Revision 1.1 Patch Notes

Build 9010697

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0r1.1

Features

  • Added Voiceover Volume slider
  • Application no longer pauses when losing focus
  • Game now automatically creates backup save files periodically
  • Added Cancel option for Miracle Katana discard screen
  • Implemented known hacker ban list
  • Insight Aim setting defaults to 'On' (Insight Aim only ever applies while using gamepad)
  • Added "dontUploadToLeaderboard" option to powerprefs.txt. This prevents your game from submitting any scores to leaderboards.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue that caused BGM to play multiple instances at once
  • Fixed certain cases that made the last Heavenly Delight ticket unobtainable
  • Fixed some movement exploits that were possible only at super-low framerates
  • Removed numbers from Heavenly Delights prize board graphic (This was confusing some players into thinking the numbers were ticket cost values rather than the order of the delights)
  • Fixed Global Neon Ranking level counter total
  • White's Heaven Rush: BGM now starts from the beginning of the song when playing in non-shuffle mode
  • Resident Saw II: Fixed misplaced Tripwire demon at the ending (to preserve top run times we have introduced an intentional shortcut here to replace the skip)
  • Changed Demon screech onomatopoeia dialogue in Raz's free time conversation
  • Fixed player ghosts not appearing in certain sidequest levels
