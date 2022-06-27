Neon White 1.0 Revision 1.1 Patch Notes

Patch 1.0r1.1
Features
- Added Voiceover Volume slider
- Application no longer pauses when losing focus
- Game now automatically creates backup save files periodically
- Added Cancel option for Miracle Katana discard screen
- Implemented known hacker ban list
- Insight Aim setting defaults to 'On' (Insight Aim only ever applies while using gamepad)
- Added "dontUploadToLeaderboard" option to powerprefs.txt. This prevents your game from submitting any scores to leaderboards.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that caused BGM to play multiple instances at once
- Fixed certain cases that made the last Heavenly Delight ticket unobtainable
- Fixed some movement exploits that were possible only at super-low framerates
- Removed numbers from Heavenly Delights prize board graphic (This was confusing some players into thinking the numbers were ticket cost values rather than the order of the delights)
- Fixed Global Neon Ranking level counter total
- White's Heaven Rush: BGM now starts from the beginning of the song when playing in non-shuffle mode
- Resident Saw II: Fixed misplaced Tripwire demon at the ending (to preserve top run times we have introduced an intentional shortcut here to replace the skip)
- Changed Demon screech onomatopoeia dialogue in Raz's free time conversation
- Fixed player ghosts not appearing in certain sidequest levels
Changed files in this update