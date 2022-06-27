 Skip to content

Forest Grove Playtest update for 27 June 2022

Updates for build 0.9.47

Hello there!

This build contains the following updates and fixes:

  • Fixed Inverted menu drop-down options.
  • Fixed inconsistent casing in Newspaper.
  • Fixed typos on phones, laptops, etc.
  • Fixed various texture/material issues.
  • Updated layout of a few areas.
  • Added button icon to each floor to reset the Hovercam positions.
  • Fixed some areas that are missing collision.
  • Added a 144 FPS option to settings.
  • Updated the look of the newspaper a little.
  • Updated Brown sponge to be "Yellow".
  • Fixed the evidence unlock sound to not be so loud when adjusting the volume settings (also fixed this for some other sounds).
  • Updated some text for localization.
  • Updated clue for electronic safe.
  • And a few other minor fixes.

All the best,

Larry

