Updates for build 0.9.47

Hello there!
This build contains the following updates and fixes:
- Fixed Inverted menu drop-down options.
- Fixed inconsistent casing in Newspaper.
- Fixed typos on phones, laptops, etc.
- Fixed various texture/material issues.
- Updated layout of a few areas.
- Added button icon to each floor to reset the Hovercam positions.
- Fixed some areas that are missing collision.
- Added a 144 FPS option to settings.
- Updated the look of the newspaper a little.
- Updated Brown sponge to be "Yellow".
- Fixed the evidence unlock sound to not be so loud when adjusting the volume settings (also fixed this for some other sounds).
- Updated some text for localization.
- Updated clue for electronic safe.
- And a few other minor fixes.
All the best,
Larry
Changed files in this update