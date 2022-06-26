 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 26 June 2022

Changes for Version 3.92.1328 (2022-06-26)

Share · View all patches · Build 9010454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If you are in an UCC, the hide maxed challenges will now hide challenges you did 5+ times within this UCC, it also updates now the statistics multi to what you actually get.
  • Fixed a few issues (next at spacedim, quest rewards, BH+ might next at rebirth, some tooltips, some small issues)

