Yosemite Forest Ranger update for 26 June 2022

PatchNotes Hotfix (v002.0H01)

Build 9010230

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Biggest fix is the following:

  • Turned off the hunching. Character won't lean forward or backwards anymore with mouse movement

We're working on some stuff for the next update, like looking if we can add optional aiming when the katchet is equipped and some more exciting new content! 🤫

You might find some issues, since this Hotfix build was build upon a version of the project where several future updates are in the making.

If you run into anything let us know, an dwe can make sure to take it into consideration for the next update.

