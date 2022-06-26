- Carbonisation Station and Water Hydrolysis Lab now is under "Warehouse mk2" research
- Carbonisation Station nerf (Requires more wood and Heat Sink)
- First Tests with the new GameMode: "AT WAR"
- Buff on Parasites based on Cycle
- Added total Parasites to PlayerCard
- Now Parasites Pauses every adjacent building
- Buff on Cost of Tier 7 buildings
- Added Engineers House and 7 more new buildings
- 2 New tiles: Gold and Marble
NEXT:
- Finish Turret (Animations)
- New GAMEMODE (Logistic Madness) - Experimental
- Finish the new population type: Engineers Complex
- Create the NEW PIPPETE BUTTON (By Astradaha)
- All production filter: demand > production
- UI Scaling
