Hexfactory update for 26 June 2022

v0.0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 9010127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Carbonisation Station and Water Hydrolysis Lab now is under "Warehouse mk2" research
  • Carbonisation Station nerf (Requires more wood and Heat Sink)
  • First Tests with the new GameMode: "AT WAR"
  • Buff on Parasites based on Cycle
  • Added total Parasites to PlayerCard
  • Now Parasites Pauses every adjacent building
  • Buff on Cost of Tier 7 buildings
  • Added Engineers House and 7 more new buildings
  • 2 New tiles: Gold and Marble

NEXT:

  • Finish Turret (Animations)
  • New GAMEMODE (Logistic Madness) - Experimental
  • Finish the new population type: Engineers Complex
  • Create the NEW PIPPETE BUTTON (By Astradaha)
  • All production filter: demand > production
  • UI Scaling
