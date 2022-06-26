 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 26 June 2022

Update 3.6.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New pink fireballs super
  • New blizzard style for frost-arrows
  • New thunderstorm super with lightning balls circling the player
  • Wind super now appears in player color so players know who is affected
  • Wind super now indicates burning and freezing wind
  • Improved many hit animations
  • Some new sounds, i.e. new supercharged sound indicator
  • Big ball explosion powerup now throws more stones
  • Performance and efficiency improvements
  • New combo display in the corners
  • Triple-shot powerup now also multiplies the rage-/fist-powerup
  • Map Names
  • Many fixes & improvements

