- New pink fireballs super
- New blizzard style for frost-arrows
- New thunderstorm super with lightning balls circling the player
- Wind super now appears in player color so players know who is affected
- Wind super now indicates burning and freezing wind
- Improved many hit animations
- Some new sounds, i.e. new supercharged sound indicator
- Big ball explosion powerup now throws more stones
- Performance and efficiency improvements
- New combo display in the corners
- Triple-shot powerup now also multiplies the rage-/fist-powerup
- Map Names
- Many fixes & improvements
Manic Archers update for 26 June 2022
Update 3.6.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update