The Lore Update!

Look! I added more stuff again!

It's been a little while since an update so here we are, a lot of new stuff too!

First the Toilets

The Australian Toilet

The Tank Toilet

The Hole Toilet

Secondly

NFT flushable (Hunted Media in no way supports NFTs at all, this was added purely to make fun of NFTs)

Finally the big thing!

The Log

The Log is accessible from the main menu and includes descriptions for EVERY item in the game. All flushable descriptions can be accessed immediately however, Toilet descriptions will require you to have unlocked the toilet in the base game!

I also fixed a little UI issue annoying me when I noticed it with the colour of the texts on the buttons not being the same on every button.

I hope everyone enjoys reading through the stupid descriptions I wrote for everything and also enjoy the new content added!