Patch 1.0.6b - Foundation

Reverted last build due to issues with the container changes made.
CONTENT:
- New item: Rags, like bandages but not as useful, crafted with cloth
- More animal spawns
CHANGES:
- Buildables will now stop AI from spawning
- Sun and moon position
- You can now exit inventory by pressing the PauseMenu key
- Removed log/boulder that spawns after harvesting wood/stone materials, due to confusion with this system
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed period of pitch black night around 1930 in game time
- Fix for GPS being completely white when first opening game
- Fixes to levelling component giving wrong level/xp
- Fix for buildables still being present even after deleting save
- Possible fix for pickup UI staying on screen
- Possible fix for interacting with locked containers
- Fix for weapon chambering when equipping weapon
- Removed a part of the airdrop system that may of been causing airdrop planes to spawn like crazy
