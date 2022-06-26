 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 26 June 2022

Patch 1.0.6b - Foundation

Share · View all patches · Build 9009978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reverted last build due to issues with the container changes made.

CONTENT:

  • New item: Rags, like bandages but not as useful, crafted with cloth
  • More animal spawns

CHANGES:

  • Buildables will now stop AI from spawning
  • Sun and moon position
  • You can now exit inventory by pressing the PauseMenu key
  • Removed log/boulder that spawns after harvesting wood/stone materials, due to confusion with this system

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed period of pitch black night around 1930 in game time
  • Fix for GPS being completely white when first opening game
  • Fixes to levelling component giving wrong level/xp
  • Fix for buildables still being present even after deleting save
  • Possible fix for pickup UI staying on screen
  • Possible fix for interacting with locked containers
  • Fix for weapon chambering when equipping weapon
  • Removed a part of the airdrop system that may of been causing airdrop planes to spawn like crazy
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link