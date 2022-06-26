Share · View all patches · Build 9009811 · Last edited 26 June 2022 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

v.1.9.0 (June 26, 2022)

Improved: The "Select Tileset" button at the top of the Tileset/UVs panel now toggles a Tileset List that is more useful.

Added: With the improved display of tilesets, you can now reorder them by clicking and dragging the tilesets in the Tileset List.

Fixed: Tilesets wouldn't refresh when making changes to them outside the program (if auto-refresh was enabled, or if manually refreshing). This was due to the filepath not being stored correctly. Users will have to replace the tilesets in their existing projects so that the tilesets store the correct filepaths. Afterwards, it should work fine.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

