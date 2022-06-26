Patch 1.0.6 - Foundation

CONTENT:
- New item: Rags, like bandages but not as useful, crafted with cloth
- More animal spawns
CHANGES:
- Buildables will now stop AI from spawning
- Sun and moon position
- You can no longer put containers (secure and miltary container) or backpacks in the secure /military container
- You can now exit inventory by pressing the Pause Menu key
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed period of pitch black night around 1930 in game time
- Fix for GPS being completely white when first opening game
- Fixes to levelling component giving wrong level/xp
- Fix for buildables still being present even after deleting save
- Possible fix for pickup UI staying on screen
- Possible fix for interacting with locked containers
