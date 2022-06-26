early access 1.20.0

Highlights
- 13 new cards! Say hello to Ethereal Blaster, Tactical Displacer, Arcane Warper, Warfare Displacer, Lightning Rod, Adaptable Striker, Armor Aura, Magic Aura, Dragon's Breath, Mystery Box, Mana Condenser, Doubling Season and Sword of the Meek!
- Now each deck has its own card pool! This was one of the game's most needed features, as it makes each deck feel more distinct to each other. You can view which cards are excluded from each card pool clicking on the deck icon in the menu. The card pools are not final and will surely receive changes in the future.
- Now there is a toggle in the options menu that allows you to view all card information in your hand.
- The game is now around 5% harder in general.
- Many bugs in the Known Bugs list have been fixed! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Enemies
Nerfs
-
Berserker
- Speed: 75 -> 70
- Speed increase: +40% -> +33%
- Resistance against slows, stuns and teleports: 15% -> 0%
-
Infiltrator
- Now uncloaks when receiving slows, stuns and teleports.
Trinkets
Nerfs
-
Reusable Mana
- Each third spell cast, gain 1 mana. -> Each third spell cast, gain 1 spell mana.
-
Spell Adept
- Each fifth spell cast, gain 1 mana. -> Each sixth spell cast, gain 1 mana.
Bug Fixes
- #24: When a card draws itself, it gets hidden until moused over
- #25: Switching active decks and then continuing a saved run can make you unlock progress in the incorrect deck
- #45: The hotkey for opening the deck view doesn't work
