v0.0.559 (06/24/2022)
Changes:
- The coloring of the scroll elements of the sliders has been changed
- The principle of operation of the element for turning on or off the building (switcher) has been changed, now you can click on the entire area of the switcher to switch its state
- Changed the key for showing, hiding windows in the main UI from W to Z
- Changed the default keys for moving the camera around the location to WASD (in addition to the arrows)
- Reduced the strength of the clouds by 50%, they have become more transparent (need testing)
- In the settings menu, control section, added a background to the control slots
- In the settings menu, graphics section, added tooltips for settings items
- Added an information tip in the constructor window when trying to slide out the left panels when there is no unit preset in the scene
- Localization and text
Added:
- Added a button (in the window with the planet) to call the window with control tips
- Added a tooltip for describing the unit class in the constructor window (tooltips, when hovering over the "Class" slot)
- Added descriptions of the characteristics of the unit - movement speed, durability, mass, etc.
- Added more unit names for random generation
- Added more planet names for random generation
- Added the text "Activate" to the Toggle element on character slots, in the character selection window
- Added text with tips for the game during loading or generating locations (so far only 1 hint)
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when it was impossible to move to the right place on the location map with a small zoom, an artificial restriction of movement on the map was created
- Fixed the position of the panels in the inventory for widescreen monitors, now they are anchored to the center of the screen
- Fixed a bug when the power plant could not request resources from the web
- Fixed a bug with multiple sound playback when changing the layer of the planet from any other to Biomes
