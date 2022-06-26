 Skip to content

Plinko Panic! update for 26 June 2022

Content Update #3 - Ocean Update - Hotfix #1

Content Update #3 - Ocean Update - Hotfix #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Crab Pinball now works correctly.
  • Chest and Key Pinballs have now been reworded to be understood easier
  • Fixed an issue where you could go into minus dollars and get locked out of playing.
  • Fixed an issue where crit pegs would be getting painted by items.

Balancing

  • All Dice Pinballs are now Tier 4 Rarity (Purple) instead of Tier 3 Rarity (Blue)
  • Squid Pinball is now Tier 3 Rarity (Blue) instead of Tier 2 Rarity (Green)
  • Quantum Paintcan is now Tier 2 Rarity (Green) instead of Tier 3 Rarity (Blue)

