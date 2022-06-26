Content Update #3 - Ocean Update - Hotfix #1

Fixes
- Crab Pinball now works correctly.
- Chest and Key Pinballs have now been reworded to be understood easier
- Fixed an issue where you could go into minus dollars and get locked out of playing.
- Fixed an issue where crit pegs would be getting painted by items.
Balancing
- All Dice Pinballs are now Tier 4 Rarity (Purple) instead of Tier 3 Rarity (Blue)
- Squid Pinball is now Tier 3 Rarity (Blue) instead of Tier 2 Rarity (Green)
- Quantum Paintcan is now Tier 2 Rarity (Green) instead of Tier 3 Rarity (Blue)
Changed files in this update