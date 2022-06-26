 Skip to content

UBOAT update for 26 June 2022

Update 2022.1: Trailer

Dear skippers,

After finishing update B129 a year ago, we promised to ourselves to not make such a gigantic update again, but here we are, working on even larger update 2022.1!

The update still needs various fixes and performance improvements to make you fully satisfied, but in the meantime, we prepared a video that will introduce to you some of the top new features and keep you updated on the current progress. We hope that you will enjoy it.

Please note, that this video is not meant as a comprehensive list of changes. The full list of changes will be much longer and we will publish it along with the update.

Also, as always, we want to thank you for being with us, helping, sending suggestions and supporting!

Yours,
DWS

