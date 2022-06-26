 Skip to content

Afterinfection update for 26 June 2022

Update 0.1.3 new zombie and a lot of bug fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update note 0.1.3]

  • Added Zombie Soldiers.
  • Fixed can't save game in single player.
  • Fixed issue with player Initialization.
  • Fixed starting magazines/weapons with incorrect ammo count.
  • Fixed issue with C4 not damaging build part foundations.
  • Fixed plot pole ownership zone blocking resource respawn.
  • Fixed ammo stacking inside weapons.
  • Fixed single player pockets not loading save items
  • Improvements to Player Inventory Initialization.
  • Improved Gamemode Initialization.
  • Minor Changes to Respawn/Death code.
