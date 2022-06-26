Update 0.1.3 new zombie and a lot of bug fix

[Update note 0.1.3]
- Added Zombie Soldiers.
- Fixed can't save game in single player.
- Fixed issue with player Initialization.
- Fixed starting magazines/weapons with incorrect ammo count.
- Fixed issue with C4 not damaging build part foundations.
- Fixed plot pole ownership zone blocking resource respawn.
- Fixed ammo stacking inside weapons.
- Fixed single player pockets not loading save items
- Improvements to Player Inventory Initialization.
- Improved Gamemode Initialization.
- Minor Changes to Respawn/Death code.
Changed files in this update