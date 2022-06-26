 Skip to content

World Empire 2027 update for 26 June 2022

World Empire 2027 - Version 3.5.7

  • Improved game playability, speed and stability.
  • Fixed issues with blockade and minus in army.
  • Fixed issue with search country name in Korean and Thai. (You will must start new game to make it effect)
    Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
     Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

