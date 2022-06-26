 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 26 June 2022

Change Log: 990

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new music for boss scene as a trial
  • Added original music to opening cutscene
  • uncommented steam stuff from build script
  • Removed hacking device from NPC run animation.
  • Fixed Steam invite showing when Steam isn't available
  • Replaced game name logo with new font
  • Fixed a sometimes doubling up of sound when completing floor switch puzzle
  • Updated spriteshape package
  • Fixed interaction prompt not showing
  • Improved masking on Sinew spawn animations.
  • Rearranged floor switches in room 3_1 and added more set dressing
  • Added draft transform from Stage 1 to Stage 2 animation.

