- Added new music for boss scene as a trial
- Added original music to opening cutscene
- uncommented steam stuff from build script
- Removed hacking device from NPC run animation.
- Fixed Steam invite showing when Steam isn't available
- Replaced game name logo with new font
- Fixed a sometimes doubling up of sound when completing floor switch puzzle
- Updated spriteshape package
- Fixed interaction prompt not showing
- Improved masking on Sinew spawn animations.
- Rearranged floor switches in room 3_1 and added more set dressing
- Added draft transform from Stage 1 to Stage 2 animation.
Out of Sight Playtest update for 26 June 2022
Change Log: 990
