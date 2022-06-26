 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 26 June 2022

v1545 - ADDED: Fan Blad Traps

Build 9008691

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • press '5' to drop a trap... gameplay altering fun!

COMING SOON: configurable action key options

Changed files in this update

Depot 1470671
  • Loading history…
Depot 1470673
  • Loading history…
