HotFix v0.30.1 is now available.

This is just a small patch to fix the errors/bug contained within v0.30

Fixed the Crucible UI panel not displaying enough to show the selections correctly.

Added more Key binds to open the Command Panel which should hopefully solve the issue of different keyboard layouts not triggering the key event.

Fixed the bug when entering the reset_name command would re-enable the Character movement and not allow the player to change their ign.

Removed the ability to jump while using the Trolley and also added an extra collider to the bottom of the Trolley to limit it from being able to be Released inside an area that it cannot be retrieved from. Instead of jumping up gutters/steps/inclines you will have to take the Trolley up backward so the wheels do not get stuck (much like you would have to in real life), which unfortunately does stop a lot of the previously available tricks with the Trolley like driving it into a pile of E-Waste to instantly pickup the stack, but at least now it's more realistic and fingers crossed, less buggy.

Fixed the Multiple crucible bug by reworking and re-attempting the Fix Method which will go through each object and find duplicates and remove them all and replace them with a brand new working object, which also fixes the Crucible not showing Iron, Alum, Brass, Copper materials after adding them, as well as not being detected by the furnace, as the materials were being added to a different Crucible.

For players that did not own the Crucible at v0.30 update but have since purchased it and are missing their crucible, should now have a new crucible at the Furnace Area.

Fixed the bug where The Bag Icon weight would not update correctly after adding/removing metal from the crucible.

Fixed the area on the Hardware Store where you can get stuck on the boxes and shelf.