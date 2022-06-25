Patch - 0.1.4

Audio Adjustments
- Lowered the ghost box audio even further.
- Lowered the splash / logo audio by half.
- Lowered 'Game Canceled' audio down by 60%.
Bug Fixes
- Removed the old items still showing in the title screen item menu.
- Fixed a bug where you would get grass footsteps on the alter in the church.
- Fixed a bug when a game concluded, then a demon player would disconnect and change the outcome.
- Fixed a bug when in demon mode, a vote is called, the demon mode audio would still play in voting process.
- Fixed one of the demon sigils that was not displaying correctly, and would show one that none of the demons had.
- Fixed a bug where if a player rage quits during the voting process and it would skew the results.
Game Changes
- Changed the price of the holy cross from 3 to 5
- You can now only carry ONE holy cross
- Adjusted the spawn rate of paranormal zones, slightly decreased.
- Increased the spawn rate of 'The Butcher'
- Increased the spawn rate of Demon Books
- Decreased the range of UVED's by 2 meters.
Shadow People Buff
- The release window for the Shadow People now are randomly generated.
- Instead of it being a static time frame. They will spawn in-between 4 and 11 mins.
- Kill grace window was shortened by 10 seconds.
