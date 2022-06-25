 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Masks Of Deception update for 25 June 2022

Patch - 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9007789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio Adjustments

  • Lowered the ghost box audio even further.
  • Lowered the splash / logo audio by half.
  • Lowered 'Game Canceled' audio down by 60%.

Bug Fixes

  • Removed the old items still showing in the title screen item menu.
  • Fixed a bug where you would get grass footsteps on the alter in the church.
  • Fixed a bug when a game concluded, then a demon player would disconnect and change the outcome.
  • Fixed a bug when in demon mode, a vote is called, the demon mode audio would still play in voting process.
  • Fixed one of the demon sigils that was not displaying correctly, and would show one that none of the demons had.
  • Fixed a bug where if a player rage quits during the voting process and it would skew the results.

Game Changes

  • Changed the price of the holy cross from 3 to 5
  • You can now only carry ONE holy cross
  • Adjusted the spawn rate of paranormal zones, slightly decreased.
  • Increased the spawn rate of 'The Butcher'
  • Increased the spawn rate of Demon Books
  • Decreased the range of UVED's by 2 meters.

Shadow People Buff

  • The release window for the Shadow People now are randomly generated.
  • Instead of it being a static time frame. They will spawn in-between 4 and 11 mins.
  • Kill grace window was shortened by 10 seconds.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link