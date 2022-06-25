Redesign Preview Hotfix

This hotfix updates the port detection logic to fix port collisions after reboot.
If you've had an issue with PhoneLink VR crashing on launch please remove the HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Matterworks Interactive\PhoneLink VR registry key
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This hotfix updates the port detection logic to fix port collisions after reboot.
If you've had an issue with PhoneLink VR crashing on launch please remove the HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Matterworks Interactive\PhoneLink VR registry key
Changed depots in internal branch