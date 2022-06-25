 Skip to content

PhoneLink VR update for 25 June 2022

Redesign Preview Hotfix

This hotfix updates the port detection logic to fix port collisions after reboot.

If you've had an issue with PhoneLink VR crashing on launch please remove the HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Matterworks Interactive\PhoneLink VR registry key

