Version 0.1.2

Fixed:
- Almond water bug when the player was killed while drinking is now fixed
- Entities could kill you sometimes even if you were hiding on a locker
Improves:
- Max Respawns Increased to 10
- Shadow of lights in the first level were disabled to improve a little bit the gpu optimization
- Now by default the game is capped to 60fps in order to not overload the GPU
- Added 3 seconds of inbulnerability after respawn
- Added a "Load" option to start in the office backrooms levels, so you don't have to do the first 2 levels if you already completed it.
- Added a "Description" tab in the inventory for all items
- Added remain lives message after you respawn
- Added camera orbit hint for the objects that have that option.
- Added a new volume control for the ambience sound
- Added new hint to the elevator puzzle, so now is more easy to solve
- Added option to select vsync from 1 blank or 2 blanks
- Now if you die on the radiation room, the respawn door will spawn inside that room
