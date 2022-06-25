 Skip to content

Inside the Backrooms update for 25 June 2022

Version 0.1.2

Version 0.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Almond water bug when the player was killed while drinking is now fixed
  • Entities could kill you sometimes even if you were hiding on a locker

Improves:

  • Max Respawns Increased to 10
  • Shadow of lights in the first level were disabled to improve a little bit the gpu optimization
  • Now by default the game is capped to 60fps in order to not overload the GPU
  • Added 3 seconds of inbulnerability after respawn
  • Added a "Load" option to start in the office backrooms levels, so you don't have to do the first 2 levels if you already completed it.
  • Added a "Description" tab in the inventory for all items
  • Added remain lives message after you respawn
  • Added camera orbit hint for the objects that have that option.
  • Added a new volume control for the ambience sound
  • Added new hint to the elevator puzzle, so now is more easy to solve
  • Added option to select vsync from 1 blank or 2 blanks
  • Now if you die on the radiation room, the respawn door will spawn inside that room
