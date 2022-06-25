 Skip to content

Putridness update for 25 June 2022

Update

Build 9007509

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed falling under the floor.

-Moved pockets (for greater convenience).

-Added 3 new weapons (TT-33, Remington-870, cropped Izh 54).

