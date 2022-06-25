Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Build 9007509 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 22:09:10 UTC
by Wendy
-Fixed falling under the floor.
-Moved pockets (for greater convenience).
-Added 3 new weapons (TT-33, Remington-870, cropped Izh 54).
