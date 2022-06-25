Fire & Steel v1.3.2 - Changelog:
Added an FPS Limit option in the graphics settings.
- Available options are 30, 60(default), 90, 120, 144, 240, and unlimited.
- If you are having problems such as overworking CPU/GPU's while the game runs fine, bringing this setting down to your monitor's refresh rate should help.
- If you already used to get over 60 fps with no issues, and play on monitor with a refresh rate greater than 60Hz, you should raise this value in the settings to keep your previous fps (since it will be 60 by default).
Made save file loading little more robust to try and alleviate some level loading issues.
