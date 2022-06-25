 Skip to content

Fire & Steel update for 25 June 2022

Fire & Steel v1.3.2 - Changelog:

  • Added an FPS Limit option in the graphics settings.

    • Available options are 30, 60(default), 90, 120, 144, 240, and unlimited.
    • If you are having problems such as overworking CPU/GPU's while the game runs fine, bringing this setting down to your monitor's refresh rate should help.
    • If you already used to get over 60 fps with no issues, and play on monitor with a refresh rate greater than 60Hz, you should raise this value in the settings to keep your previous fps (since it will be 60 by default).

  • Made save file loading little more robust to try and alleviate some level loading issues.

