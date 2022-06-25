- Double protect against invalid stat
- Fix lack of exp when no gold
- Remove debugs. Fix typos in stat explanations.
- Merge pull request #62 from kevglass/slice-lighting
- Fix attack damage floating point
- Add extra dings for stat increases
- Add stat bonuses.
- Remove attribute requirements on unequippable
- Fix stat labels on confirm for stat point usage
- Fix for autoclicker detection. Reset stats.
- Adjust actor max stat calcs
- Remove need for attribute requirments on harvesting
- More fixes for stats gain and experience gain
- Address experience/stat issues
- Add experience gains for harvest and craft
- Extract lighting
- Fix console log
- Force new window option for discord auth
- Change timeout to 15 minutes
- Fix issue with plots lists
- Fix name length check exception
- Merge pull request #61 from kevglass/slice-discovery
- Fix outline on house
- Add stats/exp display
- Extract discovery
- Fix compilation error and add beginning of UI
- Support state gain via experience
- Updates for outlines
- Resolve flash on moving to non-core maps
- Add debug command. Add background for debug information.
- Add discord information to admin console
- Add free plots reports
- Change invisibility check for player slection
- Maintain roles for discord linked players
- English text fixes
- Fix discord integration
- Discord account linking
- Resolve issues with targeting
- Prevent targeting of invisible players
- Prevent respawn on manually spawned mobs
- Fix admin console display on neutral and good mobs
- Make taunt effect last for a few seconds rather than instant switch
- Fix english typos
- Harden up IP bans for moderators
- Fix IP ban
- Up version number on native
- Change IAP check
- Fix steam update
Tales of Yore update for 25 June 2022
Update version 821
Patchnotes via Steam Community
