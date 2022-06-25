 Skip to content

Tales of Yore update for 25 June 2022

Update version 821

Update version 821

  • Double protect against invalid stat
  • Fix lack of exp when no gold
  • Remove debugs. Fix typos in stat explanations.
  • Merge pull request #62 from kevglass/slice-lighting
  • Fix attack damage floating point
  • Add extra dings for stat increases
  • Add stat bonuses.
  • Remove attribute requirements on unequippable
  • Fix stat labels on confirm for stat point usage
  • Fix for autoclicker detection. Reset stats.
  • Adjust actor max stat calcs
  • Remove need for attribute requirments on harvesting
  • More fixes for stats gain and experience gain
  • Address experience/stat issues
  • Add experience gains for harvest and craft
  • Extract lighting
  • Fix console log
  • Force new window option for discord auth
  • Change timeout to 15 minutes
  • Fix issue with plots lists
  • Fix name length check exception
  • Merge pull request #61 from kevglass/slice-discovery
  • Fix outline on house
  • Add stats/exp display
  • Extract discovery
  • Fix compilation error and add beginning of UI
  • Support state gain via experience
  • Updates for outlines
  • Resolve flash on moving to non-core maps
  • Add debug command. Add background for debug information.
  • Add discord information to admin console
  • Add free plots reports
  • Change invisibility check for player slection
  • Maintain roles for discord linked players
  • English text fixes
  • Fix discord integration
  • Discord account linking
  • Resolve issues with targeting
  • Prevent targeting of invisible players
  • Prevent respawn on manually spawned mobs
  • Fix admin console display on neutral and good mobs
  • Make taunt effect last for a few seconds rather than instant switch
  • Fix english typos
  • Harden up IP bans for moderators
  • Fix IP ban
  • Up version number on native
  • Change IAP check
  • Fix steam update

