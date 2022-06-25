10.1.7 Has Been Released!

This release contains the following new updates and bug fixes:
- Major update to the scorecard. Specifically: fielding positions are now shown on the scorecard; a dark line is drawn at the top of an at bat if there was a pitching change during that at bat (you can hover the result for that at bat to see who was pitching); and stolen bases, caught stealing, runs scored, and and other outs on the base path now include the batter that was up at the time the event took place. Please try and finish any in-progress games before updating to this version or the scorecard for the in-progress game may end up being incomplete after the game ends.
- The Team Batting and Pitching reports now show team batting AVE/OBP/SLG and team pitching ERA/WHIP/OBP. These values are shown in the header for the combined, vsL, and vsR tables.
- Corrected the opening day rosters for the 1977 library.
- Fixed an issue with the hit and error command not allowing the user to override the default runner advancement.
