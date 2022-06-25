Patch 1.0.5 - Foundation - Bug Fixing

CONTENT:
- Cooking & crafting bench added at The Valley Safe Zone
CHANGES:
- Adjustments to audio to make the game hopefully louder
- Setting to enable/disable XP pop up UI
- Flashlight slightly better centred
- Increased stamina drain on rolls
- Changed sky light mode and changed night settings, this should improve visibility at night but still keep it challenging
- Time to break open an axe container reduced to 10 seconds
- Sound when player is rolling
- AI respawn after death increased to 20 minutes (5 minutes for the body to despawn and 15 minutes for respawn), this is doubled for zombies bosses and 25 minutes for animals
- Soup now quenches thirst as well
- Option to separately hide crosshair while not hiding the whole UI
- Aiming while sprinting will now cancel sprint and aim the weapon (firearm or melee)
- 'Longdown Safe Zone' renamed to 'The Valley Safe Zone'
- Improved airdrops, physics are enabled so if they hit a tree, they'll fall down to the ground
BUG FIXES:
- Improvements to sidewalk collision
- Holding Ctrl when in inventory will no longer crouch the player (This will help with transferring items)
- Fix for sometimes weather and time of day not being the same on spawn after saving
- Sirens now save the time before the next time they alarm meaning when you load back into a game and there was still 5 minutes before another alarm, you'll only have to wait that 5 minutes
- Extra check added so that GPS doesn't randomly turn to a white screen on load in
- Aiming animation fix when another animation may be playing
- Improved a few spawners for AI in different locations so bad spawning will hopefully happen less frequently
- Fixed inventory items getting squashed when dragging from a backpack/container to an equipment slot
- Possible fix for tool required containers that would create 2 inventories
- Collision of AutoRepair Building[b][/b]
Changed files in this update