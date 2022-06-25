 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 25 June 2022

Patch 1.0.5 - Foundation - Bug Fixing

Patch 1.0.5 - Foundation - Bug Fixing · Build 9007228

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT:

  • Cooking & crafting bench added at The Valley Safe Zone

CHANGES:

  • Adjustments to audio to make the game hopefully louder
  • Setting to enable/disable XP pop up UI
  • Flashlight slightly better centred
  • Increased stamina drain on rolls
  • Changed sky light mode and changed night settings, this should improve visibility at night but still keep it challenging
  • Time to break open an axe container reduced to 10 seconds
  • Sound when player is rolling
  • AI respawn after death increased to 20 minutes (5 minutes for the body to despawn and 15 minutes for respawn), this is doubled for zombies bosses and 25 minutes for animals
  • Soup now quenches thirst as well
  • Option to separately hide crosshair while not hiding the whole UI
  • Aiming while sprinting will now cancel sprint and aim the weapon (firearm or melee)
  • 'Longdown Safe Zone' renamed to 'The Valley Safe Zone'
  • Improved airdrops, physics are enabled so if they hit a tree, they'll fall down to the ground

BUG FIXES:

  • Improvements to sidewalk collision
  • Holding Ctrl when in inventory will no longer crouch the player (This will help with transferring items)
  • Fix for sometimes weather and time of day not being the same on spawn after saving
  • Sirens now save the time before the next time they alarm meaning when you load back into a game and there was still 5 minutes before another alarm, you'll only have to wait that 5 minutes
  • Extra check added so that GPS doesn't randomly turn to a white screen on load in
  • Aiming animation fix when another animation may be playing
  • Improved a few spawners for AI in different locations so bad spawning will hopefully happen less frequently
  • Fixed inventory items getting squashed when dragging from a backpack/container to an equipment slot
  • Possible fix for tool required containers that would create 2 inventories
  • Collision of AutoRepair Building[b][/b]
