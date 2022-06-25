UPDATE 7.9.0

Fixed
- Domination mode was not randomly selected in custom play and quick play
- Sometimes there was no visual notification about healing the Walker bot using Repair Beam
- Axel and Walker fired just below the scope
- Loadout interface displayed incorrectly at narrow resolutions
- Killfeed may not be fully displayed in the upper right corner
- Sometimes the flag might not be accepted at the base
- Sometimes tooltips in the Loadout menu would close quickly when using a gamepad
- Cursor not switching in TechBoxes opening window when using gamepad
Changed
- Improved ice moon terrain generation
- Raising and lowering Drone now depends on where he is looking
- Complete bot rebalancing
- Using different weapons will now simply reduce the maximum energy capacity for both weapons
- Removed bonus to energy capacity when using the same weapon
- Railgun now projects a laser dot when aiming
- Match time now starts at 5 minutes and extra time will be given in case of dispute (except DM mode)
- Removed speed and time setting in custom game
- Completely redesigned Control point, Capture the Flag and TDM modes
- Significantly increased repulsion force from explosive projectiles
- Now, at the end of each game, an MVP badge will be added to the corresponding player
- Changed the font throughout the game to a thinner one
Added
- Added energy capacity parameter for bots, equivalent to bots health (also affects maximum railgun damage)
- New music for menus and in-game battles
Combots is also now available on Itch.io!
