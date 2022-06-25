 Skip to content

Combots update for 25 June 2022

UPDATE 7.9.0

Build 9007154

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Domination mode was not randomly selected in custom play and quick play
  • Sometimes there was no visual notification about healing the Walker bot using Repair Beam
  • Axel and Walker fired just below the scope
  • Loadout interface displayed incorrectly at narrow resolutions
  • Killfeed may not be fully displayed in the upper right corner
  • Sometimes the flag might not be accepted at the base
  • Sometimes tooltips in the Loadout menu would close quickly when using a gamepad
  • Cursor not switching in TechBoxes opening window when using gamepad

Changed

  • Improved ice moon terrain generation
  • Raising and lowering Drone now depends on where he is looking
  • Complete bot rebalancing
  • Using different weapons will now simply reduce the maximum energy capacity for both weapons
  • Removed bonus to energy capacity when using the same weapon
  • Railgun now projects a laser dot when aiming
  • Match time now starts at 5 minutes and extra time will be given in case of dispute (except DM mode)
  • Removed speed and time setting in custom game
  • Completely redesigned Control point, Capture the Flag and TDM modes
  • Significantly increased repulsion force from explosive projectiles
  • Now, at the end of each game, an MVP badge will be added to the corresponding player
  • Changed the font throughout the game to a thinner one

Added

  • Added energy capacity parameter for bots, equivalent to bots health (also affects maximum railgun damage)
  • New music for menus and in-game battles

Combots is also now available on Itch.io!

