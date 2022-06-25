 Skip to content

Zeminator update for 25 June 2022

Zeminator 1.19 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • THE GAME IS a lot optimized and smoother, mainly because of new Clickteam Fusion update
  • A lot bugs fixed: red cards permanent bug, double jumps, transitions to another environment etc.
  • Frustration deleted, the game was unfortunately really unbalanced. Now you get a lot more money for
    killing npcs, new money and killing bonuses, faster gameplay, balanced weapons and ultimate weapons.
  • 3 new shop items added

1.2 version will be propably released soon aswell with new enviromnents, new AI possibilities and more.

