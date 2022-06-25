Zeminator 1.19 update

- THE GAME IS a lot optimized and smoother, mainly because of new Clickteam Fusion update
- A lot bugs fixed: red cards permanent bug, double jumps, transitions to another environment etc.
- Frustration deleted, the game was unfortunately really unbalanced. Now you get a lot more money for
killing npcs, new money and killing bonuses, faster gameplay, balanced weapons and ultimate weapons.
- 3 new shop items added
1.2 version will be propably released soon aswell with new enviromnents, new AI possibilities and more.
Changed files in this update