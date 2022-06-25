-
NEW Modern Military Units + Guns + Map
-
NEW WW1 Units + Guns + Accessories
-
NEW Body Damage Zones (ex: Headshots do more damage)
-
NEW Stylized Muzzle Flashes
-
Rebalance WW1 and WW2 Rifles
-
Improved player skin randomization
-
Bank Town - Revamp
-
Wild West - Smaller revamp
-
City - Occlusion fix + New collisions
-
Battlefield - Occlusion fix
-
Darkest Day - Occlusion fix + Misc. Fixes
-
Medieval Realm - Occlusion fix
-
Lighting adjustments for all maps
-
Fix reactive units, ex: Cops, to attack certain units on sight without being attacked first
-
Add Metal Bat to Gang Collection
-
Out of Bounds Kill Zones
-
Visibility Button now has 3 settings
-
Bug Fixes
Warbox Sandbox update for 25 June 2022
v1.50
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update