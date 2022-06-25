 Skip to content

Warbox Sandbox update for 25 June 2022

v1.50

Share · View all patches · Build 9007064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • NEW Modern Military Units + Guns + Map

  • NEW WW1 Units + Guns + Accessories

  • NEW Body Damage Zones (ex: Headshots do more damage)

  • NEW Stylized Muzzle Flashes

  • Rebalance WW1 and WW2 Rifles

  • Improved player skin randomization

  • Bank Town - Revamp

  • Wild West - Smaller revamp

  • City - Occlusion fix + New collisions

  • Battlefield - Occlusion fix

  • Darkest Day - Occlusion fix + Misc. Fixes

  • Medieval Realm - Occlusion fix

  • Lighting adjustments for all maps

  • Fix reactive units, ex: Cops, to attack certain units on sight without being attacked first

  • Add Metal Bat to Gang Collection

  • Out of Bounds Kill Zones

  • Visibility Button now has 3 settings

  • Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

