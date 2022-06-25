 Skip to content

Lil Splody: Look Out Below! update for 25 June 2022

Patch Notes For June 25, 2022 (1001)

Patch Notes For June 25, 2022 (1001)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BALANCE

  • Very slightly increased the time it takes for Zodac to fire his laser from the background after locking in on his target while playing as Boomy.

BUG FIXES

  • Removed an issue that allowed the player to select two costumes at once on the single player character select menu.
  • Costumes now disappear when the player is frozen by a Freeze Cube. (They reappear once the player has broken free from the ice.)
  • Removed an issue that allowed the player to access the UFO costume while it was still locked.
  • Fixed the misspelling of "Obstacles" in the tutorial.
