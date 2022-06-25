Patch Notes For June 25, 2022 (1001)

BALANCE
- Very slightly increased the time it takes for Zodac to fire his laser from the background after locking in on his target while playing as Boomy.
BUG FIXES
- Removed an issue that allowed the player to select two costumes at once on the single player character select menu.
- Costumes now disappear when the player is frozen by a Freeze Cube. (They reappear once the player has broken free from the ice.)
- Removed an issue that allowed the player to access the UFO costume while it was still locked.
- Fixed the misspelling of "Obstacles" in the tutorial.
