Wallpaper Alive update for 25 June 2022

v1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the program would restart instead of closing when exited via Steam while the 'track steam time' option was turned off. To accommodate this new change, you will notice that the UI for the title bar with the close and minimize buttons look different.
  • Updated the program's framework. Most notably this solves an issue that sometimes occurs where there is a hanging thread with irregular cpu usage. This issue could happen when you start the app while it is already running. Another bonus is that the total file size is now 10% smaller.
