Factory Town update for 3 July 2022

2.0.3 Patch Notes

2.0.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug: modifying settings related to map generation biomes could result in a blank, water-filled start territory
  • Added back steam/mana/coin booster display to hovered object status panel
  • Added back ‘progress bar’-style inventory display for hovered objects status panel
  • Fixed bug: controller mode was not correctly ignoring ‘secondary targeting mode’, which only applies to mouse input. This was resulting in the inability to select task targets.
  • Fixed bug: In ‘secondary targeting mode’, player was unable to left-click on UI elements in order to assign task targets. In this mode, both left- and right-click should select the target.

