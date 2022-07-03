- Fixed bug: modifying settings related to map generation biomes could result in a blank, water-filled start territory
- Added back steam/mana/coin booster display to hovered object status panel
- Added back ‘progress bar’-style inventory display for hovered objects status panel
- Fixed bug: controller mode was not correctly ignoring ‘secondary targeting mode’, which only applies to mouse input. This was resulting in the inability to select task targets.
- Fixed bug: In ‘secondary targeting mode’, player was unable to left-click on UI elements in order to assign task targets. In this mode, both left- and right-click should select the target.
Factory Town update for 3 July 2022
2.0.3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Content Depot 860891
- Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 860892
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update