On sale!On sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 9006458 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy

We took everyone's advice and optimized the game framework, but it's worth noting that the manual save has been zeroed out due to an update to the entire underlying layer.

But as soon as I go online and update the game,

Previously saved players, the main game and summer fireworks all chapters will be automatically unlocked, can watch any chapter of all content!!

In addition, the finale will get:

Add the historical record to look back to the function, will not miss any dialogue;

Add over 35+ new CG giFs;

Add new dynamic vertical drawing;

More new scenes;

Update part of UI, ICONS and dynamic effects;

More options and more dynamic CG images to discover!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2024150/Romance__Final/