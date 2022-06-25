Update 1.2.1 released

Bug Fixes:
- Being able to select items equipped by enemies and move them to inventory
- Game crashing when you catch an Automon to evolve it while it's holding an item and your inventory is full
- Beating the game not awarding "Won" checkmark in the Autodox
- Some odd behaviour regarding party box selection and items (boxes should not be selected unintentionally anymore)
- Game crashing when you right click an empty party box
Other:
- You can now swap items by clicking on an equipped item while another is selected (previously you had to click on the Automon's party box)
Thanks to everyone for reporting the bugs so quickly. Keep sending them when you see them!
