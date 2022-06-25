PvP Random beach deck

Hello everyone!
We've updated the game with the following changes and fixes
- Added random deck for Beach PvP
- Added sounds fx for Climate Extreme and Beach Loot
- Fixed selection screen sounds
- Vacation Sharkman does not earn money anymore when a henchman moves
- Magic Tie takes now enemy henchmen on owned streets into account, too
- Corrupt Cop takes now enemy henchmen on owned streets into account, too
- Added missing half-res textures
- Tip-off takes now enemy henchmen on owned streets into account, too
- Ecco the Surfer no longer resets its lifetime when moving
Changed files in this update