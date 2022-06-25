 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Urban Cards update for 25 June 2022

PvP Random beach deck

Share · View all patches · Build 9006067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
We've updated the game with the following changes and fixes

  • Added random deck for Beach PvP
  • Added sounds fx for Climate Extreme and Beach Loot
  • Fixed selection screen sounds
  • Vacation Sharkman does not earn money anymore when a henchman moves
  • Magic Tie takes now enemy henchmen on owned streets into account, too
  • Corrupt Cop takes now enemy henchmen on owned streets into account, too
  • Added missing half-res textures
  • Tip-off takes now enemy henchmen on owned streets into account, too
  • Ecco the Surfer no longer resets its lifetime when moving
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link