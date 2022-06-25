v10.5.2 - Cambes en Plaine Advance

Hello again!

This update brings a new Advance version of the popular map Cambes en Plaine! In future updates, we plan on converting more Clash maps to Advance as we feel the maps tend to flow better and have a better sense of progression. The Clash versions will still be available while we see what players prefer.

This update also has some loadout changes and a huge list of map changes and fixes, all of which can be seen below.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the paratrooper radio call-in would not work.

Weapons

The M1897 shotgun now has tigher spread and does slightly more damage.

Loadouts

The M3 Greasegun and Springfield are no longer available by default for US Radio Operators and Tank Hunters.

The M1 Garand is now available by default for US Combat Engineers.

Replaced the Thompson 20rd. with the M3 Greasegun for US Corporals.

Soviet Tank Hunters no longer have access to the explosive satchel on every map.

Adjusted availability of default Mosin Nagant variants on many Soviet roles.

Soviet Assault Troopers now have access to the PPD-40 on most maps.

German Radio Operators now have grenades.

German Combat Engineers no longer have access to the Gebalte Ladung on every map.

German Tank Hunters no longer have access to the Gebalte Ladung on every map.

Maps

Cambes en Plaine

New Advance version is now available.

La Fiere

Added advancing minefields for both teams.

Fixed Causeway objective spawn locations.

Decreased Axis Machine-gunner roles from 3 to 2.

Myshkova River

Adjusted lighting to be less off-putting.

KV-1E now properly activates on objective capture.

Reduced the players required to capture the first two objectives from 8 to 6.

Decreased Axis Machine-gunner roles from 3 to 2.

More obstacle constructions are now available.

Freyneux

Fixed a bug where the map would always end in a draw if the time limit was reached.

Eindhoven

Changed game mode to Domination.

Kharkov

Reduced artillery for both teams.

Fixed objective bugs that were preventing Bridgehead and Church from closing.

Fixed some holes that allowed players to get under the map.

Added more cover for Guard's House objective.

Added more tanks and tank slots to make the map suitable for the armoured server.

Added sandbags around Church objective to give defenders more cover to hold objective.

Hill 112

Baron-Sur-Odon is now recapturable.

Re-balanced tank loadout.

Edited objective layout and added a new objective.

Vieux

Fixed missing last objective.

Added more cover around the map.

Replaced incorrect winter hedges with summer ones.

Removed objective spawns due to persistent spawn camping.

Added more radio triggers.

Debrecen

Changed game mode to Domination.

KrivoiRog

Changed game mode to Domination.

Carpiquet Airfield

Added objectives spawns for Allies.

The Allies now have 2 Churchill tanks.

Fox Green

Added missing overview.

Increased Allied artillery strikes from 2 to 4.

German Village

Added missing overview.

La Feuillie

Changed objective flow in the final caps so that only 2 objectives are open at once instead of 3.

Merderet

Fixed a bug where the Allied victory song would be from a different faction.

Fixed Axis main spawn issue that could cause tanks to spawn inside each other.

Added SdKfz. 10/5 and SdKfz. 251 for the Axis.

Reduced Tiger spawns to 2 but made 1 unlock just before Bridge objective.

Removed duplicate Axis mortar role.

Valko

Fixed a bug where the minefield timers were too short.

Pegasus Bridge

Disabled construction of howitzers.

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games