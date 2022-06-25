 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon update for 25 June 2022

Ryan's Arcade Expanded!

Share · View all patches · Build 9005919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rapid Ryan’s Arcade

  • 2 New Arcade Games!
  • One achievement and online leaderboard for each game.
  • One unlockable fur & hat for each game.

Whack-A-Rabbit

  • A pinball variation of Whack-A-Mole. Hit rabbits with Roxy as they pop out of the ground and before they burrow back down.

Catch A Rabbit

  • Rabbits run back and forth from bush to bush. Use Roxy to catch them before they go into hiding!
  • The logo on the splash screen has been cleaned up.
  • Some text on the main menu has been cleaned up.
  • A new panel/page has been added to the guidebook in the overworld for the new Rapid Ryan’s Arcade minigames.
  • Pause menu background has been darkened for better readability.
  • Gameplay & Video Settings have been separated into two menus.

Video Settings

Added support/customization options for the following:

  • Fog
  • Bloom
  • Post-Processing
  • HDR
  • V-Sync
  • Anti-Aliasing

Misc. & Bug Fixes

  • The pole during the Tricky Trev race on Stunning Streets can no longer be climbed.
  • Fixed a bug where Roxy could get stuck in the climbing pose when failing a quest or dying.
  • Fixed a bug where the gem finder sometimes appeared at incorrect times.

Happy Gaming! ːGrenadierː

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link