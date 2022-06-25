Ryan's Arcade Expanded!

Rapid Ryan’s Arcade
- 2 New Arcade Games!
- One achievement and online leaderboard for each game.
- One unlockable fur & hat for each game.
Whack-A-Rabbit
- A pinball variation of Whack-A-Mole. Hit rabbits with Roxy as they pop out of the ground and before they burrow back down.
Catch A Rabbit
- Rabbits run back and forth from bush to bush. Use Roxy to catch them before they go into hiding!
Menus & U.I.
- The logo on the splash screen has been cleaned up.
- Some text on the main menu has been cleaned up.
- A new panel/page has been added to the guidebook in the overworld for the new Rapid Ryan’s Arcade minigames.
- Pause menu background has been darkened for better readability.
- Gameplay & Video Settings have been separated into two menus.
Video Settings
Added support/customization options for the following:
- Fog
- Bloom
- Post-Processing
- HDR
- V-Sync
- Anti-Aliasing
Misc. & Bug Fixes
- The pole during the Tricky Trev race on Stunning Streets can no longer be climbed.
- Fixed a bug where Roxy could get stuck in the climbing pose when failing a quest or dying.
- Fixed a bug where the gem finder sometimes appeared at incorrect times.
Happy Gaming! ːGrenadierː
