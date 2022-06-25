Small bugfix release

Build 1890 is a bugfix release with a few small changes, hopefully big improvements.
- The biggest change was to modify the "control display" settings to make it a little more clear what it does, and to add a new screen in the settings menu that lists gamepads that the game detects, to aid troubleshooting gamepad issues
- A small fix that I am hoping solves an issue of uncommon sporadic crashes that seem to happen for no reason during or before some conversations and cut scenes. Located the issue when someone finally sent me a crash report capturing one of them.
- A fix to remove an anomaly in the menu that appears sometimes when talking to Tabitha.
- A few small typo corrections
Changed files in this update