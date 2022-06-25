 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ditty of Carmeana update for 25 June 2022

Small bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 9005918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 1890 is a bugfix release with a few small changes, hopefully big improvements.

  • The biggest change was to modify the "control display" settings to make it a little more clear what it does, and to add a new screen in the settings menu that lists gamepads that the game detects, to aid troubleshooting gamepad issues
  • A small fix that I am hoping solves an issue of uncommon sporadic crashes that seem to happen for no reason during or before some conversations and cut scenes. Located the issue when someone finally sent me a crash report capturing one of them.
  • A fix to remove an anomaly in the menu that appears sometimes when talking to Tabitha.
  • A few small typo corrections

Changed files in this update

Depot 1693761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link