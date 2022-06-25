 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Looker update for 25 June 2022

Patch Notes for 6/25/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9005674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I fixed a problem where the final puzzle occasionally allowed wrong solutions.
  • As a convenience, several checkpoints have been added throughout the game that auto-save the player's progress.
  • Since the solution to a major puzzle in the courtyard was unclear, I have added an additional puzzle to help make the rules more understandable before that point.
  • I have added backwards compatibility for save files, so this update should not break saved games.
  • The application now closes faster.
  • A problem has been fixed in the gaming lounge where a scoreboard would occasionally block the player's ability to draw.
  • A minor cosmetic change has been made to make the final puzzle slightly more readable.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link