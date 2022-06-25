- I fixed a problem where the final puzzle occasionally allowed wrong solutions.
- As a convenience, several checkpoints have been added throughout the game that auto-save the player's progress.
- Since the solution to a major puzzle in the courtyard was unclear, I have added an additional puzzle to help make the rules more understandable before that point.
- I have added backwards compatibility for save files, so this update should not break saved games.
- The application now closes faster.
- A problem has been fixed in the gaming lounge where a scoreboard would occasionally block the player's ability to draw.
- A minor cosmetic change has been made to make the final puzzle slightly more readable.
The Looker update for 25 June 2022
Patch Notes for 6/25/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update