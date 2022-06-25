Feature Friday - June 24, 2022

203.50
- Added polished varieties of the rough gemstones. They're rarer and a bit more valuable.
- Powered rock tumblers can now tumble rough gemstones into polished ones.
- Temporal Fugue now clones into many more tiles, in particular ones with liquid puddles below swimming depth, gases, and traversable furniture in them.
- Force bracelets can now be overloaded.
- Thermo casks and high-energy thermo casks now display status information for the portions of their capabilities that only take effect once their startup sequence is complete.
- You can now select multiple options at once when giving books to Sheba, or sharing secrets with Tszappur.
- Added an option to suppress popups when noting information in your journal (Prompts > Display popups when noting information in your journal).
- The location of the Hydropon will now be noted in your journal when visited.
- Fix-It spray foam now repairs scrapped waydroids.
- You can no longer repair things you are out of phase with.
- Dynamically generated comma-separated lists of items now use semicolons for separation if any of the items in the list already contain commas.
- When trading with tinkers, the space menu now only generates identify, repair, and recharge actions for potentially appropriate items.
- When a piece of furniture that a dynamic quest expects you to place something in or on spawns as a newly sentient being, you are now always allowed to trade with that being regardless of whether they have anything in their inventory.
- When trading items to an animated piece of furniture that is normally a container, this is now tracked as putting something in or on them.
- "Arm" is no longer typically the default interaction for disarmed mines on the ground.
- Dromad traders once more address the player by species, and now make an effort to get it right when the player is not a human.
- Dying while confused or overdosing on hulk honey no longer distorts the name of the most advanced artifact in your possession.
- Attacking a stack of inanimate objects no longer damages the entire stack at once.
- Fixed a bug that caused some village inhabitants to be unable to give you directions when you're lost.
- Fixed a bug that caused reputation bonuses from your subtype selection to not be applied.
- Fixed a bug that caused the interaction prompt to be displayed when puffing on hookahs.
- Fixed a bug that caused fungal infections and luminous hoarshrooms to have an action cost when sprouting.
- Fixed a bug that prevented luminous hoarshrooms from sprouting.
- Fixed a bug that caused dynamic quest items to occasionally be nonspecified "items" that would disappear when obtained.
- Fixed a bug that made more things red when overdosing on hulk honey than were supposed to be.
- Fixed a bug that caused sultan shrines to render beneath doorways.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused zone floors to generate as white dots.
- [debug] Added "terrainencounters" wish to display a clickable map of your remaining surface terrain encounters.
- [modding] Fixed a bug that prevented the Dragging field from being set in movement MinEvents other than LeaveCellEvent.
- [modding] Fixed several warnings when installing mods with custom textures.
- [modding] Mods will now be listed with their title in the save game mod configuration dialog.
- [modding] Genotype and subtype tags in Genotypes.xml and Subtypes.xml can now specify a Species attribute, which can be used to override the genotype default of "human".
