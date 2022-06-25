Patch 12_G1

Fixed, punji sticks were dealing damage on double doors.
Snow skin bag fix.
Fixed terrain textures.
-------PT--------
Correção, punji sticks estavam dando dano em portas duplas.
Correção skin bag de neve.
Correção texturas em terreno.
