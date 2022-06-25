 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KAOS SurVival update for 25 June 2022

Patch 12_G1

Share · View all patches · Build 9005617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed, punji sticks were dealing damage on double doors.
Snow skin bag fix.
Fixed terrain textures.

-------PT--------

Correção, punji sticks estavam dando dano em portas duplas.
Correção skin bag de neve.
Correção texturas em terreno.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link