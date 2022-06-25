- Home: The scarecrow now counts 19 hidden items.
- Forgotten Desert: The scarecrow now counts 7 hidden items. The enpuzzled chest now opens properly.
- Hexagon Tower: Removed the lift test messages. Whoops! :D
- Fixed some minor bugs.
- Made a lot of minor improvements.
Game Master Plus update for 25 June 2022
Patch 2.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
