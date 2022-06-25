 Skip to content

Game Master Plus update for 25 June 2022

Patch 2.2.4

Patch 2.2.4 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Home: The scarecrow now counts 19 hidden items.
  • Forgotten Desert: The scarecrow now counts 7 hidden items. The enpuzzled chest now opens properly.
  • Hexagon Tower: Removed the lift test messages. Whoops! :D
  • Fixed some minor bugs.
  • Made a lot of minor improvements.

