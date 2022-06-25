062422 Shield Cat Patch

Howdy! Coming at you with a patch build to the build I've uploaded last week. Actually, I've been updating the game here and there throughout the last week or so with minor fixes, but I decided it'd be more productive to just post about all of the changes at once, rather than to post individual changes. So, here are all the changes since the last build! Mainly I have been focusing on bug fixes, QoL stuff, and polishing up the game to get it ready for the next demo. Please let me know if you find any issues or anything that generally looks "unfinished" (except the intro story, I'm working on it!)

As always, here are the patch notes:

===== Special Notes =====

All stages should now have a unique transition (so no more "Default Transition.") If you still see the default transition somewhere, please let me know!

===== NEW =====

The Quick Restart speedrun option has been reimplemented. However, it doesn't serve much use right now since you can't "beat" the demo.

===== IMPROVED =====

You can now disable the Edge Blur effect without having to enable the Custom video settings.

The transition animation between stages has been improved.

The speedrun timer graphics have been improved and now fit in much better with the rest of the game.

The Debug Overlay has been overhauled to make it much easier to use and understand.

To this end, most of the panels have been combined into a single window, so you can just click around in that, rather than having a million panels all over the place.

The Fish Scale and Cat Coin totals at the bottom have been changed to silver, and will now turn gold when you have 100% of either.

The border of the minimap will now turn gold when you've gotten 100% visibility of all rooms in the stage you're in.

Environmental sounds have been improved across the game, and screens which were missing environmental sounds should now have them.

Environmental sounds have also been balanced and should fit in with the rest of the game now, without being too loud or too quiet.

The rotating gear has received a major visual upgrade (new 3D model.)

When collecting a Magic Vial and then stepping out of the screen, the Magic Vial will respawn immediately when stepping back into the screen, rather than making you wait.

===== CHANGED =====

Moved debug options which were in the pause menu to instead be in the F10 menu.

Removed the Speedrun Submenu on the Game Options submenu and moved all options to the Game submenu.

The text in the bottom right corner showing the build info has been made much smaller.

Removed the Dev Build message that shows up on the Pause menu.

The Demo version of the game now has access to debug features (when enabled.)

Made some small changes to Deep Woods's layout to keep the river that passes through all the stages consistent.

The "Pixel Perfect" option has been added to the menu to allow easy access to the existing low-resolution rendering option that has been available, but without having to enable the custom settings.

Reduced the amount of time that Big Keys and Puzzle Lock Keys can't be picked up before they can be.

Changed the Big Key and Puzzle Lock Keys pickup animations.

Changed the location that Lance starts when saving at the central Willow save point in the Forest Path, to accommodate for Willow's new position there.

===== BUG FIXES =====

Fixed a bug where breaking open a Mystery Orb would crash the game.

Fixed a bug where getting the high score in the Mailbox Minigame wouldn't actually give you the achievement for it. (If you did this prior to this patch, the game will retroactively give it to you.)

Fixed a bug where defeating all the enemies in the ambush room in the Forest Path didn't actually stick. If you already did the enemy ambush, you'll have to do it again to get it to stick and allow access to the Marcus' Adventure.

Fixed a missing map tile on the supermap.

Fixed a bug where the Red Gem would draw a shadow when it was over a pit.

Fixed a bug where Lance would activate the Red Gem when he had fallen and was being brought back to land by the game.

Fixed the reflections not being offset correctly for Fish Scales when collecting them over the water.

Fixed a bug where you could make Marcus crystals respawn by just going through a doorway and then turning around.

Fixed a bug where the game would show -150 Fish Scales on the pause menu in a new save file.

Fixed a bug where music would play at the wrong volume when stepping into some screens.

Fixed a bug with the assignment of Fish Scale IDs. This may result in just a handful of Fish Scales you collected previously having to be collected again. Only 7 were affected by the bug.

Fixed some text scaling issues with the intro screen text.

Fixed a bug where some screen transitions would have scaling issues.

Fixed issues with Lance not being able to respawn in certain places, or respawning way further away than he should have.

Fixed some dialogue issues.

Fixed a bug where some flags in the Lignum Village were accidentally assigned to multiple entities.

Fixed a bug where boulders wouldn't set their flag for being destroyed until quite a bit after you destroyed them (if at all.)

Fixed a bug with the screen transition used when falling into pits into secret caves and getting out of them.

Fixed a bug where Marcus' map icon wouldn't show up in the Autumn Grove.

Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor wouldn't disappear sometimes if the game was in fullscreen and the mouse was idle.

Fixed a bug where health pots would sometimes not spawn health fish.

Fixed a bug where the Pretty Petal display would sometimes either incorrectly draw added/removed petals or just flat out not draw it.

Fixed a bug where the Petal countdown sound when spending money or getting Petals from minigames wouldn't sound in certain situations.

Fixed a bug where the player would have full control of Lance after the mailbox minigame concluded.

Fixed a bug where Skyler wouldn't actually give you the Pretty Petals after playing the mailbox minigame.

Fixed a bug where the Combo multiplier would sometimes not reset once the combo time was over.

Fixed a bug where the checkerboard rendering shader wouldn't draw right with certain video settings.

Fixed a bug where the pop-up message box would sometimes draw the text overflowed with certain video settings.

Fixed missing effects on the Big Key and the Puzzle Lock Key.

Fixed a bug where some enemies would have incorrect depths when stepping back into the screen with them.

Fixed a bug where one single arrow would fire during Marcus' Adventure (Normal) in the Abandoned Mines (even though I thought it was funny.)

Fixed a bug where the Spiky Guy wouldn't despawn during Marcus' Adventure (Normal) in the Autumn Grove until you actually stepped into the screen.

Thank you!

Thank you to the following people and everyone who makes this possible:

@buny, Ahty, Alex Stenzel, Shadow8t4, Alicia Goranson, Arron Savage, Barbara Fregia, BenTheDragon, Bizarre Machinist, Boozel, David Wolfpaw, Caliburn Absolute, Circlingnugget, Clover Arizona, Colonel Sandwich, Vix-N, DimSumthing, Dizmus, Sweep Dreams, EZGames69, Cloud Hop, EveryZig314, Fao, FaultBat, Flake, FoxyDude, Nutalie Frost, Galuade, Gri, Goronhead, Holly 'Frinkel' Lotor, JD Laclede, Jack O'Connor, Jammy, Jennifer, Joanna Jones, Johann Pfaffinger, Jyrki, Kaylex Deer, Hulex Fox, Kirbizard, Kohaku Katou, Krazinsky, Trash, LF, Legiayayana, Leo Gera, Lorxus, Lulla, Luna, Luna Hyena, Luna Moona the Little Kahuna, Maniko, phantomsqueaks, Mark Cope, Marlyn, Mello the Ferret, Little Egg Basket, OrobaSpyro, Nenekiri Bookwyrm, Axel Husky, NovaSquirrel, Nuck, Philip Garzieri, Raegal Boggart, RawrParty, Vinyl, Roger Tyranny, Ryunohito, Cam D'Arcy, Saxxon Fox, Scylla-Leeezard, Ansel Geisel, Snout, Spyduck, SplotchDoggo, Spoony Doodle, Carlis A. Moore., Stitch The626th, Swirlate, Tala Cuthbert, Tarah Tamayo, Tarocco, Tarsus Endri, Touku, Upscale Furry Trash, DJ Otters, Vectrobe, Vivee, William 'Kenku' Swiftfoot, Wulfy, Xkeeper, breakthetargets, caseJackal, Kazy, khr, meerm, megaRammy, morgan indrora gangwere, raine, rainedoe, Foxxhoria, ubuntor, sol

Unless a major bug is found, this is most likely the last patch I'll put for a while. Hopefully the next patch will have Parker descrimblofied, but we'll see! I'm gonna be backing off from game development for a few days to try to catch up on my art, and then I'm gonna get started on Parker's whole thing and work toward finishing the demo. See you then! (Unless I see you sooner)