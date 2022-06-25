 Skip to content

Siren's Call update for 25 June 2022

Version 1.10 is live

Build 9005095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Major performance fixes across the board as a result from switching from nw.js to Electron. Loading times improved, less lag, reduced ram usage, ect.

