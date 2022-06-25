*Major performance fixes across the board as a result from switching from nw.js to Electron. Loading times improved, less lag, reduced ram usage, ect.
Siren's Call update for 25 June 2022
Version 1.10 is live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update