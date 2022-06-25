 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 25 June 2022

[Tianxia Escort] 2022.06.25 version update

Build 9005069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. add the [update plan] view function in the login interface

System optimization:

  1. the effect of [skill - Shadow dispelling fragrance] skill is enhanced
  2. completion condition text optimization of [Special escort order]
  3. the quality of [skill Buddhist relic] is adjusted to blue (the value is reduced)
  4. [skill - withered wood meets spring] skill effect is enhanced

Bug repair:

  1. fixed the bug that the upper limit of the prestige requirement of the [Special dart order] did not take effect normally
  2. fixed a bug in the calculation of the limited delivery time of the [Special escort order]
  3. fixed the bug that the [skill - pluck the silk and peel the cocoon] icon did not display normally
  4. fixed the bug that the [skill - chariot poison arrow] icon did not display normally
  5. fixed the bug that [skill Buddhist relic] could not be upgraded normally
  6. fixed the bug of manual equipment strength and set entries
  7. fixed the bug that the description interface opened by the question mark in the upper right corner of the old archive user interface could not match
  8. fixed the inaccurate description of creating automatic sales
