[Tianxia Escort] 2022.06.25 version update

New content:
- add the [update plan] view function in the login interface
System optimization:
- the effect of [skill - Shadow dispelling fragrance] skill is enhanced
- completion condition text optimization of [Special escort order]
- the quality of [skill Buddhist relic] is adjusted to blue (the value is reduced)
- [skill - withered wood meets spring] skill effect is enhanced
Bug repair:
- fixed the bug that the upper limit of the prestige requirement of the [Special dart order] did not take effect normally
- fixed a bug in the calculation of the limited delivery time of the [Special escort order]
- fixed the bug that the [skill - pluck the silk and peel the cocoon] icon did not display normally
- fixed the bug that the [skill - chariot poison arrow] icon did not display normally
- fixed the bug that [skill Buddhist relic] could not be upgraded normally
- fixed the bug of manual equipment strength and set entries
- fixed the bug that the description interface opened by the question mark in the upper right corner of the old archive user interface could not match
- fixed the inaccurate description of creating automatic sales
Changed files in this update