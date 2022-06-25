 Skip to content

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok update for 25 June 2022

Update notes for 6/24

Share · View all patches · Build 9004986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made the bridge puzzle a bit easier for folks that use locomotion.
  • Odin says quips less often.
  • Removed an Odin save comment before the bridge.
  • Talimar taunts only replay if you start a new game.
  • Modified player teleport a bit to keep from going into complete darkness.
  • Player is centered better in the menu on startup.
  • Changed the damage amounts in a few areas.
  • Fixed a few perches that were wonky.
