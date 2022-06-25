Update notes for 6/24

- Made the bridge puzzle a bit easier for folks that use locomotion.
- Odin says quips less often.
- Removed an Odin save comment before the bridge.
- Talimar taunts only replay if you start a new game.
- Modified player teleport a bit to keep from going into complete darkness.
- Player is centered better in the menu on startup.
- Changed the damage amounts in a few areas.
- Fixed a few perches that were wonky.
Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok update for 25 June 2022
