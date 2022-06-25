- add 64 bit windows binaries. Should improve performance a bit, especially when many mods are installed.
- add 64 bit linux binaries, and update linux compiler to gcc-9. Linux support now requires a 64 bit OS.
- update mac compiler. Now requires OSX 10.12.
- multi-threaded ship loading. Noticeably faster loading when many mods are installed
- UI fixes for steam deck. Scrolling credits with bigger fonts, move some "flying" controls into "advanced", open the on-screen keyboard when relevant, etc.
- Fix corruption crash when an explosion creates more explosions
- replace libcurl with cpphhtplib. Should be transparent, and fix some linux issues related to out of date libcrypt etc.
- fix AI for rocket turrets
- fix dancing thruster bug
Reassembly update for 25 June 2022
Update June 24th, 2022
