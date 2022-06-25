 Skip to content

Reassembly update for 25 June 2022

Update June 24th, 2022

  • add 64 bit windows binaries. Should improve performance a bit, especially when many mods are installed.
  • add 64 bit linux binaries, and update linux compiler to gcc-9. Linux support now requires a 64 bit OS.
  • update mac compiler. Now requires OSX 10.12.
  • multi-threaded ship loading. Noticeably faster loading when many mods are installed
  • UI fixes for steam deck. Scrolling credits with bigger fonts, move some "flying" controls into "advanced", open the on-screen keyboard when relevant, etc.
  • Fix corruption crash when an explosion creates more explosions
  • replace libcurl with cpphhtplib. Should be transparent, and fix some linux issues related to out of date libcrypt etc.
  • fix AI for rocket turrets
  • fix dancing thruster bug

